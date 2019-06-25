Velazquez (thumb) went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's win over Charlotte and is now 3-for-9 with three strikeouts since his return from the injured list.

A thumb sprain put Velazquez on the IL in early June and cost him a little more than two weeks. Velazquez is batting .273/.326/.453 with four homers and two steals (five attempts) through 33 games with Durham this season; those numbers are underwhelming in a vacuum and particularly lackluster when considering Velazquez is about to turn 25. He remains on Tampa Bay's 40-man roster, for now.