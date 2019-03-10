Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Velazquez had a strong start to spring training but ended up 4-for-21 with one double and four RBI in 11 games. The 24-year-old could make his way to the majors at some point this season, and would likely serve in a utility role.

