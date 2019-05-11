Rays' Andrew Velazquez: Brought right back
Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Rays optioned Velazquez just one day earlier, but were able to bring him back immediately to replace the injured Tyler Glasnow (forearm). Velazquez has shuffled back-and-forth between Tampa and Durham all season, and could be optioned again if the Rays eventually decide to bring up another pitcher to take Glasnow's place on the staff.
