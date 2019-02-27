Rays' Andrew Velazquez: Collects two RBI
Velazquez was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBI during Tuesday's spring training win over the Orioles.
Velazquez pinch ran for Kevin Kiermaier in the sixth inning and subsequently took over in center field. The 24-year-old went 3-for-10 with a double and a stolen base in 13 games with the Rays last September, and faces a difficult path to an Opening Day roster spot in his utility role.
