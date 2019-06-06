Velazquez has been placed on the minor-league injured list at Triple-A Durham with a thumb sprain and is expected to be sidelined for approximately two weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The infielder has logged a couple of major-league stints already this season, hitting just .083 over 12 plate appearances. However, he's enjoyed much more success with the Bulls, slashing a solid .269/.320/.462 over 30 games (128 plate appearances). If Velazquez doesn't suffer any setbacks during his recovery, a late-June return appears to be in the cards.