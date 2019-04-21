Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Durham, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Austin Meadows (thumb sprain) landed on the injured list, so Velazquez was summoned to provide some depth and versatility. He is capable of playing shortstop, but he really shines in the outfield, thanks to his plus speed. Velazquez could be of use in AL-only leagues for those looking for speed in the short term.

