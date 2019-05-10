Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Velazquez joined the Rays at the start of the week and went 0-for-1 while playing in two games. The 24-year-old is a good candidate to return to the majors at some point this season given his defensive versatility and .290/.347/.495 slash line at Durham.

