Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

This frees up a spot on the roster for Ji-Man Choi, who was activated from the restricted list Wednesday. Velazquez didn't appear in a game during his time with the big club. The 24-year-old will look to pick up where he left off with Durham, as he was hitting .311/.354/.541 with two homers and a steal through 14 games with the Bulls prior to his promotion.

