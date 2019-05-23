Lowe went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Lowe has now hit safely in six of the last seven games, and Wednesday's multi-hit effort was his sixth of May. The rookie has impressively been able to follow up his stellar April (.321) with a second consecutive strong month, hitting .288 with eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four home runs), 11 RBI, three walks and nine runs across his last 17 contests.