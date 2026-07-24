Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Kicks off rehab assignment

Rodriguez (elbow) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Thursday, giving up a solo home run and striking out three in one inning.

Rodriguez served up a home run to the first batter he faced since last August's flexor surgery, but he then rebounded to fan the next three hitters. The 29-year-old will need several rehab outings as he preps for a return to the Rays' bullpen. Rodriguez posted a 2.12 ERA and 59:17 K:BB over 68 innings the last two seasons for Tampa Bay, so he could provide a nice boost to the relief corps if he can regain his pre-surgery form.