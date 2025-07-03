Pepiot (6-6) came away with the win against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine across six innings.

Pepiot put the Rays in a quick 2-0 deficit after yielding solo home runs to Brent Rooker and Max Schuemann in the first and second innings, respectively. Those were the only two runs Pepiot gave up, and he finished his outing strong by striking out five of the last six batters he faced. It was a nice bounce-back effort for the 27-year-old right-hander, who recorded just five outs while giving up four runs in his last start against the Orioles on June 27. Pepiot is in line to face off against the Tigers on the road next week.