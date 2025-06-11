Pepiot (3-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine in 5.2 innings.

The Red Sox got to Pepiot early with two quick runs in the first, but he was able to settle in the rest of the way with his only other blemish being a solo home run in the sixth against Trevor Story. Pepiot set a season-high with nine strikeouts and totaled 19 whiffs but failed to reach six innings for the first time since May 2. He's allowed more than three runs in a start only once this season and now owns a 3.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB in 81.2 innings. Pepiot lines up to make another start against the Orioles next week.