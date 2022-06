Walls isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Walls has gone 2-for-15 with a homer, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts over his last five games, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Yandy Diaz will shift to first base while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.