Rays' Willy Adames: Another productive day at plate
Adames went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday.
Adames was the only member of the Rays to reach base more than twice in the low-scoring win. The young shorstop's .236/.319/.333 line still has plenty of room for improvement, but he's offering fantasy owners some reason for optimism at the moment. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Adames is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with three doubles, three RBI, seven walks and six runs over the 10 May contests he's suited up for, raising his season average 36 points in the process.
