Adames went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Adames was the only member of the Rays to reach base more than twice in the low-scoring win. The young shorstop's .236/.319/.333 line still has plenty of room for improvement, but he's offering fantasy owners some reason for optimism at the moment. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Adames is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with three doubles, three RBI, seven walks and six runs over the 10 May contests he's suited up for, raising his season average 36 points in the process.

More News
Our Latest Stories