Rays' Willy Adames: Bat heating up
Adames went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the White Sox on Monday.
It's been a rough go for Adames in the early portion of this season, but there are certainly signs he's starting to break out of the doldrums. Monday's performance was naturally a fitting example, but the shortstop also went 3-for-7 over the prior two games. His three-hit day against the White Sox included his first extra-base of the season, but Adames is still looking to break the ice in the RBI category.
