Adames went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 victory over the Indians.

Adames was a triple shy of the cycle after registering a solo home run, a double, and a single off starter Adam Plutko. Despite some struggles at the plate this year, the 23-year-old now has four home runs, three which came in the last six games. His line improves to .245/.315./.395 with eight doubles, 24 runs scored and 13 RBI.