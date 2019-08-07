Adames went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Adames has provided one third of his 15 home runs on the season in the last nine games, rewarding those who stuck with him during what had been a mostly brutal July. He'll stick in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, but his role as the Rays' No. 9 hitter hinders his run-scoring and run-producing upside to some degree even while he's wielding a hot bat.