Adames went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Marlins.

The Rays didn't have much trouble driving up the score Sunday, but he provided some valuable insurance with his grand slam in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old had been in a bit of a slump recently as he only mustered one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over the past three games. He's struggled a bit with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate this year but is hitting .283 with four home runs and 14 RBI.