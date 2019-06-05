Adames went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Tigers.

Adames was without an extra-base hit in his previous 32 at-bats, but Tuesday's grand slam was a no doubter as he hit it 427 feet to left-center field. The 23-year-old is slashing .253/.317/.389 with five home runs, 26 runs scored and 17 RBI in 53 games.

