Rays' Willy Adames: Blasts three-run homer
Adames went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in a 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Adames' homer was his first in July and came after he was just 2-for-25 in his last eight games. The 23-year-old still has a rather anemic .237/.298/.383 slash line for the season, but is continuing to get regular playing time. He now has 11 home runs and 30 RBI over 355 at-bats.
