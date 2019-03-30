Adames is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adames has opened his season on a disappointing note, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts through two games. The Rays aren't expected to pull the plug on Adames as their starting shortstop, but the team's wealth of versatile infield options means the 23-year-old may not have a lengthy leash if he endures a more extended slump.