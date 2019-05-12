Adames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Adames will take a seat for the third time in May, even though he's seemingly turned a corner at the dish this month. Through eight contests, Adames has gone 10-for-28 with three extra-base hits (all doubles) and a 5:8 BB:K. Daniel Robertson will fill in for Adames at shortstop in the series finale.