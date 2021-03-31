Adames, who slugged two solo home runs in a Grapefruit League win over the Orioles on Monday, hit four round trippers in his last six exhibitions.

Adames also wrapped up spring with a four-game hitting streak, as he laced a double in the Grapefruit League finale in his one plate appearance against the Tigers on Tuesday. Adam Berry of MLB.com reports the 25-year-old's ramped-up offseason training, which included swing adjustments, seems to be paying dividends at just the right time with Thursday's Opening Day tilt against the Marlins next on tap. "I'm just happy that all that work we put in is going to the field now in the games. It's translated from the cage to the field, and all that makes me feel really good about the work that we put in in the offseason," Adames said.