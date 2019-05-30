Rays' Willy Adames: Comes through in extras
Adames went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single and a walk in an extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Adames' single to deep center with the bases loaded in the 11th won the game for the Rays and served as his first RBI over the last six games. Adames' .237 season average still has plenty of room for improvement, but he's been markedly better with the bat this month while raising that figure a total of 37 points since the calendar flipped to May.
