Adames went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's win over Boston.

Adames delivered an RBI double in the seventh inning to tie the game, and he pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th with a single to left field. The 24-year-old shortstop sits with 18 home runs, 48 RBI and four stolen bases over 145 games this season for Tampa Bay.