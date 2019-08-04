Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

Adames has mashed four of his 14 home runs on the season in the last six games, a welcome sight for fantasy managers who stuck with him through his extended slump coming out of the All-Star break. He'll remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, manning shortstop while batting ninth, per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.

