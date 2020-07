Adames went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Braves on Monday.

Several of his teammates popped much bigger hits, but Adames' performance was nevertheless encouraging. The shortstop is rewarding the Rays and his fantasy managers early, hitting safely in three of his first four games with a pair of doubles, two RBI, three walks, Monday's steal and two runs overall.