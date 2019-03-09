Adames went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Friday against the Twins.

Adames delivered a two-run blast in the fourth inning to give the Rays a 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old shortstop is batting just .235 so far this spring but is evidently beginning to come around at the dish.

