Rays' Willy Adames: Cranks another homer
Adames went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Friday against the Twins.
Adames delivered a two-run blast in the fourth inning to give the Rays a 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old shortstop is batting just .235 so far this spring but is evidently beginning to come around at the dish.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Today's first base isn't what it used to be, as Scott White's tiers show.
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.