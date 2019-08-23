Adames went 3-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles and a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Adames' resurgent month continued in fine fashion Thursday, with the young shortstop churning out his second three-hit game of the last three contests and leaving the yard for the first time since Aug. 6. His latest successful night at the plate boosted his season line to .252/.314/.412, with his batting average now at its highest point since July 3.