Rays' Willy Adames: Drives in three during win
Adames went 3-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles and a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.
Adames' resurgent month continued in fine fashion Thursday, with the young shortstop churning out his second three-hit game of the last three contests and leaving the yard for the first time since Aug. 6. His latest successful night at the plate boosted his season line to .252/.314/.412, with his batting average now at its highest point since July 3.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...