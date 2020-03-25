Adames hit .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles, one home run, two RBI, four walks and six runs across 12 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

Adames is set to once again serve as the everyday shortstop in 2020, but his impressive spring showing nevertheless is an encouraging sight for fantasy managers banking on a breakout season. The 24-year-old already made significant strides in his major-league sophomore campaign in 2019, as he established new career highs in doubles (25), home runs (20) and RBI (52), while also lacing his first big-league triple. Whittling down last season's bloated 26.2 percent strikeout rate will certainly be key to Adames taking the next step at the plate, and on that note, it's somewhat disappointing that eight of the 14 outs he made in spring play came on whiffs.