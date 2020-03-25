Rays' Willy Adames: Enjoys strong spring slate
Adames hit .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles, one home run, two RBI, four walks and six runs across 12 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.
Adames is set to once again serve as the everyday shortstop in 2020, but his impressive spring showing nevertheless is an encouraging sight for fantasy managers banking on a breakout season. The 24-year-old already made significant strides in his major-league sophomore campaign in 2019, as he established new career highs in doubles (25), home runs (20) and RBI (52), while also lacing his first big-league triple. Whittling down last season's bloated 26.2 percent strikeout rate will certainly be key to Adames taking the next step at the plate, and on that note, it's somewhat disappointing that eight of the 14 outs he made in spring play came on whiffs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Reaction: Five to replace Thor
Noah Syndergaard becomes the latest big-name pitcher to face Tommy John surgery. Here are some...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.