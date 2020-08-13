Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his first round tripper of the season, in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old's solo shot broke a season-opening 16-game power drought and served as his sixth extra-base hit of the season overall. The blast also extended Adames' modest hitting streak to three games, and fantasy managers can take solace that the shortstop could be ready to break out on the power front -- Adames boasts a career-high 56.3 percent hard-contact rate that should lead to a few more balls leaving the yard if it persists.