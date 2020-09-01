Adames, who went 3-for-5 with a double in a win over the Yankees on Monday, finished August with a .333/.403/.633 slash line over the 67 plate appearances he logged in his last 17 games of the month.

The hot-hitting shortstop will now look to keep up the stellar work at the plate over the last few weeks of the season. Adames has been putting plenty of good wood on the ball during the aforementioned stretch as well, belting seven doubles and three home runs while generating an elite 38.5 percent line-drive rate and 46.2 percent hard-contact rate. However, he's also struck out at an elevated 31.3 percent clip and benefited from an unsustainable .472 BABIP over the same period, so some September regression is possible if he doesn't begin making more consistent contact.