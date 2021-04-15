site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-willy-adames-gets-breather-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Willy Adames: Gets breather Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adames isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Adames has gone hitless with three strikeouts in his last seven at-bats. Joey Wendle will start at shortstop Thursday while Mike Brosseau enters the lineup at third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read