Rays' Willy Adames: Gets day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adames isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.
Adames struck out in each of his four at-bats Friday, and he'll take a seat for Saturday's contest. Joey Wendle will start at shortstop in his place.
