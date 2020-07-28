site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-willy-adames-gets-first-off-day | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Willy Adames: Gets first off day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adames will sit Tuesday against the Braves, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Adames sits after starting each of the Rays' first four games. Joey Wendle will take over at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.