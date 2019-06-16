Adames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Utility man Joey Wendle will check into the starting nine in Adames' stead, batting seventh while manning shortstop in the series finale. Given that he's put together a middling .242/.308/.368 slash line on the season, Adames' hold on an everyday role could begin to slip now that Wendle -- one of the majors' top-producing rookies in 2018 -- is back to full health after an extended absence.