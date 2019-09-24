Adames went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Adames launched the second of two fourth-inning homers for the Rays, with the shortstop's round tripper, which came with Kevin Kiermaier aboard, snapping a 4-4 tie. Adames is carrying a five-game hitting streak and has come alive at the plate in the second half overall, slashing .278/.340/.477 across 239 plate appearances since the All-Star break.