Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Adames' 342-foot shot to right was the second of two homers in the second inning for the Rays. The 23-year-old shortstop has been enjoying a successful May after getting his season off to a slow start, with Sunday's production representing his fourth multi-hit effort of the month and pushing his average over that span to an impressive .311.