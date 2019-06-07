Adames went went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Tigers.

Adames took Daniel Stumpf deep in the eighth inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He's riding a hitting streak of eight games, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. Adames entered May hitting just .200, but has improved his line to .256/.321/.402 across 219 plate appearances for the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories