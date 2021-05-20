Adames is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adames will sit out the series finale after he went 5-for-15 with a home run, two doubles, five walks, five runs and four RBI while starting at shortstop in the Rays' previous five games. That represents one of the best stretches of the season for the 25-year-old, who is still sitting on a career-worst .197/.254/.371 batting line for the campaign. With multiple highly-regarded middle-infield prospects waiting in the wings at Triple-A Durham, Adames will need to continue to excel at the plate moving forward to ensure he holds down an everyday role for the balance of the season.