Adames is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader versus the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Joey Wendle will receive the start at shortstop for Game 1 of the doubleheader. Adames had a nice return from the All-Star break as he recorded a multi-hit game with a double and an RBI in the Rays' 16-4 thrashing of the Orioles on Friday night. Look for Adames to be back at his normal starting role at short in the second game of the day.

