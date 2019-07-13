Rays' Willy Adames: Heads to bench for Game 1
Adames is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader versus the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Joey Wendle will receive the start at shortstop for Game 1 of the doubleheader. Adames had a nice return from the All-Star break as he recorded a multi-hit game with a double and an RBI in the Rays' 16-4 thrashing of the Orioles on Friday night. Look for Adames to be back at his normal starting role at short in the second game of the day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.