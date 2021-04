Adames went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over the Yankees.

Adames started the Rays' scoring parade with an RBI double in the second inning before capping off the big win with a solo shot in the seventh. After a brutal 4-for-19 start, the 25-year-old shortstop doubled his extra-base hit total and raised his season OPS to .813.