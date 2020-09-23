Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run Tuesday in the Rays' 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Adames' second-inning long ball accounted for the Rays' only earned run off Mets starter Seth Lugo, who struck out seven over 6.1 innings. The shortstop later came around to cross home on a wild pitch in the sixth inning after putting himself in scoring position on a successful double steal with Joe Wendle. Adames' batting average has nosedived in September thanks to a huge uptick in strikeouts (45.6 K%), but he's still managed to be a decent power source with four home runs on the month.