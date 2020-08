Adames went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Adames' eighth-inning single gave the Rays some key breathing room by extending their lead to 4-2. The young shortstop now has a nine-game on-base streak, a stretch during which he's raised his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage by 60, 49 and 158 points to .293, .376 and .507, respectively.