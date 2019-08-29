Adames went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Adames made things interesting in the ninth inning with a 338-foot shot to left that plated Avisail Garcia, bringing the Rays to within two. The 23-year-old has reached safely in seven of his last eight games, and Wednesday's production pushed his August average to an impressive .310 across 94 plate appearances.

