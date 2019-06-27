Adames went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Adames homered for the second straight game, this time a 423-foot solo shot off reliever Trevor May in the seventh inning. Despite some inconsistency at the plate, the 23-year-old clearly still has some power up his sleeves. Overall this season, Adames is batting .253/.318/.402 with nine home runs, 33 runs scored and 23 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories