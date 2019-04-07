Adames entered a loss to the Giants on Saturday as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and went 2-for-3 with a run.

Adames' two-hit day only served to bring his average up to .100, an indication of how much of a struggle this season has been at the plate for the young shortstop. The 23-year-old was 1-for-27 over the first seven games of the campaign prior to Saturday, so perhaps his success against the Giants can serve as a launching pad.