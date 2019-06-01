Adames, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Twins on Friday, hit .284 (25-for-88) with five doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, 10 walks, Friday's steal and 11 runs during May.

Adames finished April with an ugly .200/.265/.300 line, but he started to boost that number as soon as the calendar flipped.. The young shortstop ultimately netted a 42-point increase in his average during May and also upped his on-base and slugging percentages by 46 and 71 points, respectively. Adames has already exceeded the seven doubles he slugged in 35 additional games last season by two, and he's also laced the first three-bagger of his career in the current campaign.