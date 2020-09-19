site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Willy Adames: Not in lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2020
at
4:12 pm ET 1 min read
Adames isn't starting Saturday against the Orioles.
Adames will get a day off after going 2-for-20 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and 11 strikeouts over the last five games. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop with Mike Brosseau starting at third base.
