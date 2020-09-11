site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-willy-adames-not-starting-friday-756725 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adames is out of the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Adames is 1-for-17 with 13 strikeouts over his past five games and will head to the bench Friday. Joey Wendle will take over at shortstop while Brandon Lowe starts at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read